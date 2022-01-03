MTI Bacha Khan Medical Complex provides free treatment to 1500 patients

Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Bacha Khan Medical Complex has provided free medical treatment to 1500 patients under KP Sehat Sahulat Programme in a short period of four months, said the annual performance report of the hospital released on Monday

Hospital Director Dr. Khalid Masud said that daily OPD of the hospital has gone up by 100% during the last four months. Before, MTI status the number of daily OPD of the hospital 700 to 800 which is now around 1300 to 1400 daily.

He said that public trust in Bacha Khan Medical Complex MTI Swabi has increased after getting the status of Medical Teaching Institute under the KP Health Reforms in a very short span of time and the newly recruited doctors are ensuring the attendance.

"Construction work is underway in the hospital under the supervision of Boards of Governors, soon a new block for Emergency Burn and Trauma Unit will be ready to facilitate large numbers of patients easily. Efforts are being made to ensure that no patient is referred to Peshawar," he added.

Yearly data of 2021 revealed that from January 2021 to December 2021, more than 94,350 accident victims were treated while 148,976 patients were facilitated in Out Patients Department (OPD) and over 20,000 patients were admitted to different wards.

About 2000 operations were performed in MTI BKMC, the highest number 2223 operations performed only in the month of November 2021. Similarly, more than 385,200 tests were performed in the hospital including X-Ray, ECG, ECHO, Lab, ECG CJT, CT scan, Litho, ETT, Mammography, Endoscopy, Dialysis and Triage.

Referring to the performance report, Hospital Director Dr. Khalid Masud said the hospital was given the status of MTI in July 2021 and in a very short period of time a clear difference is visible in treatment, hygiene and other facilities.

The Hospital Director said that despite the unfavourable conditions in Covid-19, the doctors here performed well and were always available to the public at the hospital.