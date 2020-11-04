MTI Bannu BoGs dissolved

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has dissolved Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Bannu's Board of Governors (BoGs).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has dissolved Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Bannu's board of Governors (BoGs).

The decision has been taken under MTI Reforms (Amendment) Act 2020 and BoGs MTI Hayatabad Medical Complex has been authorized to look after the matters of MTI Bannu, said an official statement issued here on Wednesday.