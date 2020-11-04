UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MTI Bannu BoGs Dissolved

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:50 PM

MTI Bannu BoGs dissolved

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has dissolved Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Bannu's Board of Governors (BoGs).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has dissolved Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Bannu's board of Governors (BoGs).

The decision has been taken under MTI Reforms (Amendment) Act 2020 and BoGs MTI Hayatabad Medical Complex has been authorized to look after the matters of MTI Bannu, said an official statement issued here on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2020 Government

Recent Stories

FANR concludes virtual preparatory strategic retre ..

6 minutes ago

Commissioner reviews ownership rights, other issue ..

35 seconds ago

Three senior chest specialists promoted to post of ..

38 seconds ago

Pak-China reviewed projects worth $1 billion

39 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

21 minutes ago

DHS Chief Updates O'Brien on US Election Security ..

43 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.