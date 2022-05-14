MTI-HMC starts Hospital Management Course for medical professionals

Medical Teaching Institute Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar (MTI-HMC) in collaboration with Postgraduate Medical Institute, Hayatabad Saturday started Healthcare and Hospital Management Course for medical professionals

The aim of three-month course was to train 26 healthcare professionals in patient care and hospital managementNursing Director MTI-HMC, Awal Khan said, "Renowned hospital management experts from all over the country have been engaged to conduct the training sessions".

He further stated that the course was designed to train participants for international level certification and accreditation.