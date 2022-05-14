UrduPoint.com

MTI-HMC Starts Hospital Management Course For Medical Professionals

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Medical Teaching Institute Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar (MTI-HMC) in collaboration with Postgraduate Medical Institute, Hayatabad Saturday started Healthcare and Hospital Management Course for medical professionals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Medical Teaching Institute Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar (MTI-HMC) in collaboration with Postgraduate Medical Institute, Hayatabad Saturday started Healthcare and Hospital Management Course for medical professionals.

The aim of three-month course was to train 26 healthcare professionals in patient care and hospital managementNursing Director MTI-HMC, Awal Khan said, "Renowned hospital management experts from all over the country have been engaged to conduct the training sessions".

He further stated that the course was designed to train participants for international level certification and accreditation.

