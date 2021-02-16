MTI holds workshop on advance laparoscopic endo suturing skills

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on Tuesday held a workshop for doctors of surgery on Advance laparoscopic endo suturing skills here on Tuesday.

The participants were given opportunity to learn and practice about different intracorporeal and extracorporeal suturing including needle handling, needle introducing and knot tying.

Prof Dr Zarin gave lectures, presentations and taught the doctors all sutures which they practiced on multiple endo trainers.

Chairperson of Surgery Prof Dr Mah Muneer welcomed the participants and encouraged trainers and participants to arrange and attend such academic activities which will help them in practical life.

Director Dr Rooh-ul-Muqim, a laparoscopic surgeon was chief guest who also guided participants about different techniques.

Later, certificates were distributed among participants.