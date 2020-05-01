UrduPoint.com
MTI KTH Issues 2nd COVID-19 Performance Report, Requests NDMA, PDMA To Provide PPEs

Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar on Friday issued second COVID-19 performance report, requesting NDMA and PDMA to provide personal protection equipment (PPEs) for employees safety and patients care

"As coronavirus patients are increasing so team KTH is requesting Chairman NDMA and DG PDMA to provide one month PPEs' and increase the quota for hospital employees' safety and smooth patient care," according to a news release of KTH here Friday.

KTH had received first COVID-19 suspected patient on 22nd February 2020 and since date the hospital has screened and sampled 271 patients out of which 71 were positive and199 negative besides one result is waited.

As many as 108 patients were admitted in the hospital, 93 recovered and 15 died. The remaining 163 patients were treated as outdoor patients.

As many as 14 employees of the hospital have successfully defeated coronavirus which includes four doctors, six nurses, three JCT and one class IV.

To combat with COVID-19, the board of Governors MTI KTH has already approved and directed the management to facilitate patients and the staff working in triage, isolation unit and private rooms. 20 private rooms have already been declared Isolation for the KTH staff.

A 17 bedded fully equipped high dependency isolation unit is already functioning and another 46 bedded unit for coronavirus suspected patients is in backup.

All the basic needs which include breakfast, lunch, evening tea, dinner and other necessities were provided to the patients in isolation private rooms, and isolation unit from the hospital resources.

The staff working in Accident and Emergency department, triage, private room isolation and isolation unit is provided with Sehr and Iftari from self-help bases and around 100 employees are given Sehr and Iftari.

