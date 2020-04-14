UrduPoint.com
MTI KTH Issues COVID-19 Performance Report

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 02:24 PM

Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) has issued COVID-19 performance report according to which it has received first COVID-19 suspected patient on February 22, and since date it screened and sampled 102 patients including 14 positive and remaining were negative

As many as 49 patients were admitted in the hospital and successfully treated and recovered. Only one patient has expired. The remaining 53 patients were treated as outdoor patients.

To combat COVID-19, the board of Governors MTI KTH has already approved and directed the management to facilitate and special care of patients and the staff working in triage, isolation unit and isolation private rooms.

As many as 20 private rooms have already been declared isolation for KTH staff. A 17 bedded fully equipped high dependency isolation unit is already functioned and for backup another 46 bedded unit for coronavirus patients is also reserved.

All the basic needs, which include breakfast, lunch, evening tea, dinner and other necessities is provided to the patients admitted in isolation private rooms, isolation unit and staff working in the triage from the hospital resources.

As health emergency is already declared, Hospital Director Dr Muhammad Zafar Afridi and Medical Director Prof Dr Amir Azhar is supervising and monitoring all the activities going in the hospital 24/7.

The hospital is receiving PPEs for COVID 19 from director general health services, PDMA and WHO.

The management team of KTH has already established OPD service in Accident and Emergency Department in six specialities and all the clinical heads are supervising and providing services as per their rota.

The morale of team KTH managerial staff is very high to combat the COVID-19 and they are providing 24/7 services and looks after their sections.

