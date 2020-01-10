MTI KTH issues one year performance report

(@imziishan)

Khyber Teaching Hospital (MTI KTH), Peshawar, a diversified 1300 bedded hospital was catering millions of patients annually not from Peshawar but all over the province, Merge-FATA and patients from Afghanistan as well

The Media & Protocol Cell said on Friday that there were 35 different units with various specialties and 30 major operation theaters providing 24/7 best health services to the ailing humanity of the province.

The Media & Protocol Cell said on Friday that there were 35 different units with various specialties and 30 major operation theaters providing 24/7 best health services to the ailing humanity of the province.

1,438,177 patients were examined in MTI KTH whereas Rs 160.12 million free medicines were provided in the year of the 2019 and 202486 various investigations were carried out in pathology department. The hospital purchased Rs 700 Million approximately Medical Equipment.

A total of 535529 different diagnostic services (Laboratory and Radiology etc.) were done free of cost amounting 114.042 million to the poor patients in 2019.

Giving details of hospital engagements from Jan 1st, 2019 to 31st Dec 2019, the Media and Protocol Cell said, the hospital received a total of 1,438,177 patients among which the Accident & Emergency Department Received 891774 while various OPDs received 546403 patients.

Patients Admitted in various units were 90262 while 36616 major operations carried out in different OTs.

The number of various investigations carried out in pathology department were 202486 while 22977 dialysis were carried out.

19992 patients were issued blood in various patients.The hospital carried out a total of 64392 ultrasounds in Radiology Department and conducted 90194 X-Rays.

CT scans carried out in Radiology Department during the period were 13961 while different procedures carried out in different sections (EEG, ECG, Echo, ETT, and Audiology, Bronchoscopy (Chest), Lithotripsy, Eye, Dental, Endoscopy & Skin Procedure were 21700.

MRI Scan carried out in Radiology Department were 4849 while a total of 3745 patient visited Physiotherapy Department. Total patients went under surgeries in SIC were 11820 while 6337 patients were provided free medicine.

The hospital received Rs 160.12million through Zakat Fund under which a total of 1882 patients were treated free of cost.

The hospital purchase medical equipment worth Rs 700 million and provided free different diagnostic in laboratory and radiology and other departments to 535529 patients.The hospital free different diagnostic facilities amounting to Rs 114.042 million.