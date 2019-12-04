UrduPoint.com
MTI-KTH Opens Sunken Patio For Under Construction 92 OPDs

Wed 04th December 2019

MTI-KTH opens sunken patio for under construction 92 OPDs

Member Board of Governor (BoG) MTI-Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Prof Dr Shahjehan Wednesday inaugurated Sunken patio for the under construction basement where 92 OPDs are being constructed.

The Sunken patio is on both sides of main entrance of KTH and has 16' wide ramp and 12' stairs with an area of 50,000 sq/ft with waiting area for more than 500 attendants at a time for all specialties.

The basic function of Sunken patio is to provide sunlight, ventilation and access to the basement from the main gate of KTH. Access to the basement from main gate is necessary as OPDs have been established in the basement under the project renovation, repair, beautification and refurbishment.

Hospital Director Dr Zafar Afridi, Medical Director Prof Dr Irshad Ahmed, Chairman Medicine Dept Prof Dr Muhammad Humayun, Chairman Anaesthesia Dept Prof Dr Parhaizgar, Chairman ENT Dept Prof Dr Arif Reza, Director Nursing Rehmat Ullah, Director Finance Riaz Ali Khan, Director P&D Shafi Ullah, faculty members and managerial staff were presented during the inaugural ceremony.

On the directives of Board of Governors the Hospital Director Dr Muhammad Zafar Afridi carried out a series of meetings with the consultants and contractor of the renovation project.

