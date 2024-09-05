MTI Nowshera Arranges Seminar On Mpox
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Qazi Hussain Ahmad Complex Nowshera on Thursday arranged a seminar to orient doctors and medical students about Mpox.
During Seminar, medical professionals were informed about signs and symptoms of disease and precautions needed to contain spread of virus.
Doctors were also informed about protocol and treatment of patients suffering from Mpox.
Dean, Nowshera Medical College who was the Chief Guest appreciated the efforts of organizers to hold a seminar on Mpox.
Later, a walk was carried out the aware people about the Mpox virus and precautionary measures.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Other provinces should also launch school nutrition programme: CM2 minutes ago
-
PHA to upgrade 28 main parks in city3 minutes ago
-
6TH September, a powerful reminder of defeating enemy with unity: Chief Secretary12 minutes ago
-
Another accused in double murder case arrested12 minutes ago
-
5.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat12 minutes ago
-
Scholar Dr Uzma Jamal completes PhD in Biotechnology, Genetic Engineering13 minutes ago
-
Two men electrocuted23 minutes ago
-
Opposition leader pleads for discouraging indefinite extensions on legislative bills’ reports in S ..32 minutes ago
-
IRC delegation calls on CM’s aide, assures to start welfare schemes in Chagarzai32 minutes ago
-
PM expresses satisfaction over operational preparedness of Pakistan Army32 minutes ago
-
Hindko Academy present books gift to President Abaseen Colum Writers Association32 minutes ago
-
Muqam meets INGOs' representatives to boost support for Afghan refugees32 minutes ago