MTI Nowshera arranges seminar on Mpox

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Qazi Hussain Ahmad Complex Nowshera on Thursday arranged a seminar to orient doctors and medical students about Mpox.

During Seminar, medical professionals were informed about signs and symptoms of disease and precautions needed to contain spread of virus.

Doctors were also informed about protocol and treatment of patients suffering from Mpox.

Dean, Nowshera Medical College who was the Chief Guest appreciated the efforts of organizers to hold a seminar on Mpox.

Later, a walk was carried out the aware people about the Mpox virus and precautionary measures.

