MTI Nowshera organizes symposium on Pediatric Orthopedics

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-Sept 28th, 2023) :The Administration of Qazi Hussain Ahmad Complex Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Nowshera here Thursday organized a symposium on Pediatric Orthopedics.

It was organized under supervision of Orthopedic Department Associate Professor Dr. Sardar Sohail Afsar.

The objective of the symposium was to aware doctors about ongoing issues related to Early Childhood Diseases.

Assistant Professor Dr Kashif Saleh, Head of Pediatric Hayatabad Medical Complex attended the event as a guest speaker and shared valuable input regarding infants and early childhood orthopedic diseases.

Faculty members, medical officers, trainee medical officers and administrative staff also attended the event.