MTI Ordinance to ensure better facilities at government hospitals: Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Ordinance would not change the status of the government hospitals,but would ensure an improved and modern management.

In a tweet, the prime minister said the Ordinance did not mean privatisation, but part of the government's reforms for public sector hospitals.

According to the MTI Ordinance, the government hospitals shall be run by fully empowered board of Governors (BoGs) which shall consist of all members from the private sector.

The prime minister said the hospitals would remain government hospitals, but with better management to ensure better facilities for patients.