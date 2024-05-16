MTI Performs First 'penile Prosthesis' Surgery With Success
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 07:07 PM
Doctors of Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) an Institute of Kidney Diseases (IKD) Hayatabad have performed first penile prosthesis surgery with success, said media cell of the hospital
Director IKD, Professor Mazhar Khan said that the success of this surgery is attributed to hard work and modern technology available in the hospital.
He said that surgery would provide relief to patients suffering from priapism and other related disorders.
In this regard, a workshop was also held to inform doctors about various aspects of the surgery.
It was told that "penile prosthesis" is a special device used to treat erectile dysfunction, peyronie's disease, ischemic priapism and other related conditions.
The workshop emphasized that the Primary goal of this surgery is to alleviate patient suffering, restore normal erectile function and improve overall quality of life.
