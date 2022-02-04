MTI reforms lead KTH to get ISO certification: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) reforms introduced by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has lead Khyber Teaching Hospital to get ISO 900:2015 certification.

In a tweet, he said the healthcare reforms of the government has started yielding positive outcomes in the health sector.