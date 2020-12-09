UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MTI To Ensure Better Health Delivery System At PIMS

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 10:32 PM

MTI to ensure better health delivery system at PIMS

The ministry of National Health Services on Wednesday said that the health delivery system will further improve in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) with the implementation of Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The ministry of National Health Services on Wednesday said that the health delivery system will further improve in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) with the implementation of Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI).

According to ministry's spokesman, the government was committed to ensure provision of quality medical services to people at hospitals and innovative steps are being taken in that regard.

He said that the ministry has started reformation in health sector on the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make improvements in this sector.

He said that the work has been started to implement MTI in PIMS and in that regard the first meeting of Board of Governors was held at the hospital today.

Dr Hamayun Mohmund was elected as chairman of the board.

The spokesman dispelled the impression that the fees at hospitals will increase with the implementation of MTI. He said MTI is being implemented for ensuring better services for general public.

He said that the performance of hospitals will improve with MTI and people will get better health services at the public hospitals. All deserving and poor patients will be able to receive quality services, he added.

He said that the uninterrupted quality free medical services will be provided at emergency while the MTI will also protect the rights of workers.

He said that the MTI will be applicable only on those employees who will join it while those who will not join it, will continue to work as civil servants.

He said that better future opportunities will be available for hospital staff with this system.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Poor All Government

Recent Stories

DHA inaugurates new medical fitness, occupational ..

6 minutes ago

Emirati Parliamentary Division participates in ‘ ..

21 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid attends graduation of 35 DEWA st ..

21 minutes ago

Commissioner condoles deceased journalist family, ..

4 minutes ago

Ashrafi regrets US's placing of Pakistan on violat ..

4 minutes ago

BBoIT holds session on its First Investment Policy ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.