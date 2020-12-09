MTI to ensure better health delivery system at PIMS

The ministry of National Health Services on Wednesday said that the health delivery system will further improve in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) with the implementation of Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI).

According to ministry's spokesman, the government was committed to ensure provision of quality medical services to people at hospitals and innovative steps are being taken in that regard.

He said that the ministry has started reformation in health sector on the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make improvements in this sector.

He said that the work has been started to implement MTI in PIMS and in that regard the first meeting of Board of Governors was held at the hospital today.

Dr Hamayun Mohmund was elected as chairman of the board.

The spokesman dispelled the impression that the fees at hospitals will increase with the implementation of MTI. He said MTI is being implemented for ensuring better services for general public.

He said that the performance of hospitals will improve with MTI and people will get better health services at the public hospitals. All deserving and poor patients will be able to receive quality services, he added.

He said that the uninterrupted quality free medical services will be provided at emergency while the MTI will also protect the rights of workers.

He said that the MTI will be applicable only on those employees who will join it while those who will not join it, will continue to work as civil servants.

He said that better future opportunities will be available for hospital staff with this system.