UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MTI To Ensure Better Health Delivery System At PIMS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

MTI to ensure better health delivery system at PIMS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services has said that the health delivery system will further improve in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) with the implementation of Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI).

According to a ministry's spokesman, the government was committed to ensure provision of quality medical services to people at hospitals and innovative steps were being taken in this regard.

He said the ministry had started reformation in the health sector on the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The spokesman said work had started to implement the MTI in Pakistan Institute of Medical sciences (PIMS) and in that regard the first meeting of board of Governors was held at the hospital on Wednesday. Dr Hamayun Mohmund was elected as its chairman.

He dispelled the impression that the fees at hospitals would increase with the implementation of MTI, which was aimed at ensuring better services for the general public.

He said the performance of hospitals would improve with MTI and the people would get better health services at the public hospitals. He added all deserving and poor patients would be able to receive quality services.

He said uninterrupted quality free medical services would be provided at emergency while the MTI would also protect the rights of workers.

The MTI, he said, would be applicable only on those employees, who would join it while the others, who would not join it, would continue to work as civil servants. Better future opportunities would be available for hospital staff with the system, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Poor All Government

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways awarded Five Stars in Apex ‘Offic ..

42 seconds ago

UAE, Indonesia discuss strengthening parliamentary ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Takes Over Command Of Multinational ..

1 hour ago

Turkmenistan Intends To Continue Providing Humanit ..

1 hour ago

Turkmenistan Took Part In The High-level Un Event

1 hour ago

Realme brings a gift from another planet for its f ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.