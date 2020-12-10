MTI to ensure better health delivery system at PIMS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services has said that the health delivery system will further improve in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) with the implementation of Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI).

According to a ministry's spokesman, the government was committed to ensure provision of quality medical services to people at hospitals and innovative steps were being taken in this regard.

He said the ministry had started reformation in the health sector on the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The spokesman said work had started to implement the MTI in Pakistan Institute of Medical sciences (PIMS) and in that regard the first meeting of board of Governors was held at the hospital on Wednesday. Dr Hamayun Mohmund was elected as its chairman.

He dispelled the impression that the fees at hospitals would increase with the implementation of MTI, which was aimed at ensuring better services for the general public.

He said the performance of hospitals would improve with MTI and the people would get better health services at the public hospitals. He added all deserving and poor patients would be able to receive quality services.

He said uninterrupted quality free medical services would be provided at emergency while the MTI would also protect the rights of workers.

The MTI, he said, would be applicable only on those employees, who would join it while the others, who would not join it, would continue to work as civil servants. Better future opportunities would be available for hospital staff with the system, he added.