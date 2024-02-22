MTIs Barred From Appointments, Policy Decisions Till Formation Of Elected KP Government
Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has barred all the medical and teaching institutions (MTIs) from all types of new appointments and policy making decision by the BoDs till formation of an elected government in the province.
The directive was issued in the wake of complaints lodged against some alleged illegal steps taken at 10 MTI hospitals of the province.
The sources said the caretaker provincial government while considering the complaints, has issued notifications to the chairpersons of the BoDs of MTIs including Lady Reading Hospital, Khyber Teaching Hospital, Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Mardan Medical Complex, Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad, Khalifa Gul Nawaz Teaching Hospital Bannu, Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex Nowshera and Mufti Mehmood Memorial Teaching Hospital D I Khan.
Under the directive, the board of directors of these hospitals will not make any policy making decisions or make new appointments. The chairpersons of BoDs MTI hospitals were directed to strictly adhere to the directives.
