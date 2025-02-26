MTIs To Recruit Employees Through ETEA: CM Aide
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2025 | 10:34 PM
Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health Ihtesham Ali Wednesday said that all Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs) of the province would recruit employees through Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA)
According to a statement, Ihtesham Ali directed all MTIs to process their hiring through ETEA. He said that recruitment through private or any other testing agency would not be accepted in in the health sector.
He said that ETEA is conducting computer-based testing which ensures transparency and fairness in the recruitment process.
