MTOs completes training in KPEZDMC

Thirty six Management Trainee Officers (MTOs) and six internees Tuesday completed their two year training in KPEZDMC to get practical insight of office environment, management and general administration work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Thirty six Management Trainee Officers (MTOs) and six internees Tuesday completed their two year training in KPEZDMC to get practical insight of office environment, management and general administration work.

The training comprising learning modern management skills, work ethics, valuable practical experience of office environment would enhance capabilities of trainees and give them skills to get decent jobs in private and public sector organizations.

Job Cell of KPEZDMC would also extend help and guidance to these graduates to get employment in provincial industrial sector.