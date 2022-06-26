MTP personnel trained to deal with emergencies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :A police spokesman on Sunday said that the personnel of Murree Tourism Police (MTP) are being trained to deal with emergencies.

He informed that Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari had launched a training session for capacity building of MTP.

First training session was organized in Murree Arts Council in collaboration with Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122, he said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kohsar, Haider Ali and officers of Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 delivered lectures to the officers and personnel of MTP.

The training session was organized for 80 personnel of Murree Tourism Police and they were imparted training to deal with different emergencies.

Practical training on first aid and emergency response was given to save lives of the citizens.

SP Kohsar on the occasion said that MTP were taking all possible steps to ensure protection of the tourists and to provide them more facilities and spread awareness.

The purpose of the training session is to enhance the capacity of the force and improve the services being provided to the tourists, said Haider Ali.

The spokesman said that Rawalpindi district police on the directives of the Punjab government and as per vision of Inspector General of Police, Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, were taking all possible steps to provide best services to the tourists in Murree.

