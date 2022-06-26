UrduPoint.com

MTP Personnel Trained To Deal With Emergencies

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2022 | 02:00 PM

MTP personnel trained to deal with emergencies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :A police spokesman on Sunday said that the personnel of Murree Tourism Police (MTP) are being trained to deal with emergencies.

He informed that Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari had launched a training session for capacity building of MTP.

First training session was organized in Murree Arts Council in collaboration with Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122, he said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kohsar, Haider Ali and officers of Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 delivered lectures to the officers and personnel of MTP.

The training session was organized for 80 personnel of Murree Tourism Police and they were imparted training to deal with different emergencies.

Practical training on first aid and emergency response was given to save lives of the citizens.

SP Kohsar on the occasion said that MTP were taking all possible steps to ensure protection of the tourists and to provide them more facilities and spread awareness.

The purpose of the training session is to enhance the capacity of the force and improve the services being provided to the tourists, said Haider Ali.

The spokesman said that Rawalpindi district police on the directives of the Punjab government and as per vision of Inspector General of Police, Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, were taking all possible steps to provide best services to the tourists in Murree.

395

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Murree Rawalpindi Sunday All Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

5 hours ago
 PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cit ..

PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cities on Jul 2

13 hours ago
 Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to co ..

Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to communities: Prime Minister

13 hours ago
 President calls for stronger commitment to address ..

President calls for stronger commitment to address challenge of drug abuse

13 hours ago
 Sherry Rehman exhorts President Alvi to abstain fr ..

Sherry Rehman exhorts President Alvi to abstain from impeding constitutional aff ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.