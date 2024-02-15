MTT-WOP To Complete Oil Pipeline From Karachi To Peshawar
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 06:59 PM
The Machike-Thallian-Taru Jabba White Oil Pipeline (MTT-WOP) project aimed to complete the oil pipeline backbone from Karachi to Peshawar, achieving energy-efficient movement of petroleum products, preventing adulteration, and increasing safety
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Machike-Thallian-Taru Jabba White Oil Pipeline (MTT-WOP) project aimed to complete the oil pipeline backbone from Karachi to Peshawar, achieving energy-efficient movement of petroleum products, preventing adulteration, and increasing safety.
It will connect Punjab from Machike, near Lahore, to Tarujabba, near Peshawar explained the Petroleum Division in a news release issued here on Thursday.
The pipeline consists of two segments: Machike-Thallian and Thallian-Tarujabba along the Motorway with connectivity options to Attock refinery, Chakpirana, and Faqirabad, completing the infrastructure supply chain from Karachi to Peshawar.
This project may be called a flagship project spearheaded by FWO jointly supported by PSO and ISGS.
The 477 km long pipeline aims to ensure a smooth supply chain of petroleum products from Karachi to Peshawar with an initial carrying capacity of 7 MTPA, extendable to 10 MTPA.
The pipeline is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion, environmental pollution, and transportation costs.
The signing ceremony of the MoU between the Stakeholders on the Consortium Formation for the Machike-Thallian-Tarujabba White Oil Pipeline Project took place on February 14, in Islamabad.
The heads of consortium entities, i.e., MD Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Syed Muhammad Taha, DG Frontier Works Organization (FWO) Major General Abdul Sami, MD Interstate Gas Systems Pvt. Ltd (ISGS) Nadeem Bajwa, signed the historical Memorandum of Understanding.
