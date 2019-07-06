Muakhaat-e-Madina a great example of social cooperation: Chief Minister

Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said Islam had presented the idea of social cooperation over 1,400 years ago through the innovative `Muakhaat-e-Madina' and the `Ansaar' and `Muhajir' communities

These communities presented a great example of mutual cooperation, which was worth following even today, he remarked.

In a statement issued here, he promised that the cooperative agencies would run in their true spirit so that more needy people could be benefited from them.

The cooperative agencies should perform according to the golden principle of mutual help so that the social movement could be continued in society.

He said the Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Limited was providing agricultural loans worth billions of rupees to the members of cooperative societies on easy terms and the Punjab government was also working hard to bring ease in the lives of people from different walks of life including farmers through this movement.

One example of this was the provision of interest-free tractors to members of cooperative societies in 13 barani districts of the province.

He said important changes were being introduced in the organizations' working in the field of agriculture, housing and industry, etc., so that their performance could be transformed according to the present-day conditions.

The PTI government was also working to make this movement a beneficial option for every sector of life, he added.

