Muakhaat-e-Madina was great example of social cooperation: Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Islam presented the idea of social cooperation over 1,400 years ago through the innovative `Muakhaat-e-Madina' and the `Ansaar' and `Muhajir' communities presented a great example of mutual cooperation, which is worth following even today.

According to a handout, he said in his message, issued here on the International Day of Cooperatives, being observed on Friday, that the cooperative agencies would be run in their true spirit so that more and more needy people could benefit from them. The cooperative agencies should perform according to the golden principle of mutual help so that the social movement could be continued in society.

He said that the Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Limited was providing agricultural loans worth billions of rupees to the members of cooperative societies on easy terms and the Punjab government is also working hard to bring ease in the lives of people from different walks of life including farmers through this movement.

One example of this is the provision of interest-free tractors to members of cooperative societies in 13 barani districts of the province.

He said that important changes were being introduced in the organizations' working in the field of agriculture, housing and industry, etc., so that their performance could be transformed according to the present-day conditions. The PTI government was also working to make this movement a beneficial option for every sector of life, he added.