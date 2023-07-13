Open Menu

Mualana Azad For Promoting Peace During Moharram-ul-Haram

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Mualana Azad for promoting peace during Moharram-ul-Haram

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Syed Abdul Khabeer Azad has said that maintaining peace during Moharram-ul-Haram was the collective responsibility of Ulema from all sects. He said that the promotion of Pakistan's ideology and Ittehad Bain-u-Muslimeen was the need of the hour. The Ulema of Pakistan stand with Pakistan's Armed forces for the prosperity and peace of Pakistan, he said while addressing a gathering of Ulema from various schools of thoughts who visited Bahawalpur under the leadership of Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad for promoting peace and harmony during Moharram-ul-Haram. He said that Ulema should stick to their sect and avoid criticizing other sects. He said that Ulema strongly condemned the Israeli resolution against Pakistan in Geneva.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Shakeel Ahmed Bhatti, Assistant Commissioners, Police Officers, officers from Awqaf Department and other related departments attended the meeting.

Talking to the delegation, Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Etesham Anwar said that Bahawalpur Division is a peaceful region and the people of the region are peace-loving.

Maulana Pir Masood Qasmi, Sardar Muhammad Khan Laghari, Maulana Abdul Sattar Niazi, Maulana Bilal Naqshbandi, Maulana Qazi Abdul Ghaffar Qadri, Maulana Yar Muhammad, Maulana Yasin Siddiqui, Maulana Faqir Habibur Rahman Akhtar, Allama Riaz Ahmad Owaisi, Sahibzada Abdul Basir Azad, Mian Ajmal Abbas, and other Ulema were part of the peace delegation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Police Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Geneva Shakeel All From

Recent Stories

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises trainin ..

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises training workshops for school student ..

33 minutes ago
 DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification b ..

DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification based on IWA 42:2022 guidelines

33 minutes ago
 RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networki ..

RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networking events

33 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

52 minutes ago
 IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

1 hour ago
 Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bha ..

Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bhai in Mardan

2 hours ago
Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all as ..

Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all aspects of cooperation

2 hours ago
 UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peac ..

UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peace and sustainable development

2 hours ago
 Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educ ..

Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educational tour

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right to Self-Preservation&#039;

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi eyes 100th Test wicket

Shaheen Afridi eyes 100th Test wicket

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan