Mualana Azad for promoting peace during Moharram-ul-Haram

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Syed Abdul Khabeer Azad has said that maintaining peace during Moharram-ul-Haram was the collective responsibility of Ulema from all sects. He said that the promotion of Pakistan's ideology and Ittehad Bain-u-Muslimeen was the need of the hour. The Ulema of Pakistan stand with Pakistan's Armed forces for the prosperity and peace of Pakistan, he said while addressing a gathering of Ulema from various schools of thoughts who visited Bahawalpur under the leadership of Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad for promoting peace and harmony during Moharram-ul-Haram. He said that Ulema should stick to their sect and avoid criticizing other sects. He said that Ulema strongly condemned the Israeli resolution against Pakistan in Geneva.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Shakeel Ahmed Bhatti, Assistant Commissioners, Police Officers, officers from Awqaf Department and other related departments attended the meeting.

Talking to the delegation, Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Etesham Anwar said that Bahawalpur Division is a peaceful region and the people of the region are peace-loving.

Maulana Pir Masood Qasmi, Sardar Muhammad Khan Laghari, Maulana Abdul Sattar Niazi, Maulana Bilal Naqshbandi, Maulana Qazi Abdul Ghaffar Qadri, Maulana Yar Muhammad, Maulana Yasin Siddiqui, Maulana Faqir Habibur Rahman Akhtar, Allama Riaz Ahmad Owaisi, Sahibzada Abdul Basir Azad, Mian Ajmal Abbas, and other Ulema were part of the peace delegation.