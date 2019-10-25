UrduPoint.com
Mualana Fazl Rejects Govt's Plan Of Banning Ansar Ul Islam Group

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:36 PM

Mualana Fazl rejects govt's plan of banning Ansar ul Islam group

JUI-F Chief says the PTI govt should ban its subsidiary groups first.

LARKANA: ( UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman on Friday rejected the federal government's plan of banning Ansar-ul-Islam group--a subsidiary of JUI-F. He said they would not follow the government's order in this regarding, making it clear that the PTI's government should ban its own subsidiary groups first.

"What about those centers where you have been training your youths ?," said JUI-F Maulana Fazl adding that "I never saw such coward government ever before,". He expressed these views while talking to media Larkana. He said the date for his Azadi March on Oct 27 would neve be changed. He said his Azadi March would enter into Islamabad on Oct 31.

Earlier, the Federal government decided to ban Ansarul Islam,
a subsidiary group of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and a summery was sent to the authorities concerned in this regard, the reports revealed. The federal government, the sources said, had decided to ban Ansarul Islam, the subsidiary group of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and a summary was sent to Interior ministry
suggesting that Ansarul islam was a group known as “stick holder group” and the law did not allow it.


Ansarul Islam is a group of JUI-F which is registered with Election Commission of Pakistan.

It may be mentioned here that Ansarul Islam group would enter Islamabad before the other members of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and would be holding clubs.

However, the JUI-F made it clear that ansarul Islam group would remain peaceful and would not resort to violence.

Interestingly, Ansarul Islam group came to limelight when the JUI-F announced its Azadi March and said that first its group known as Ansarul Islam would enter into Islamabad and would be holdings clubs and sticks in their hands.

The government is fully determined to stop the JUI-F’s Azadi March as a committee under Defence Minister Pervez Khattak was constituted to hold talks with the leaders of the JUI-F and PM Khan directed to his ministers that the open and clear dialogue should be held with the JUI-F to know their demands.
However, Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejected the dialogue offer of the government and said that they would not come to the talks unless the PM resigned.

