PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Political and economics experts have believed that Jamait Ulema islam (JUI-F) Central Ameer, Maulana Fazlur Rehman was facing political isolation due to his continued political stubbornness and inflexible politics in the wake of Azadi March and such aggressive attitude was pushing his party to the wall.

"Maulana Sahib is currently facing political isolation. All the mainstream opposition parties has left JUI-F supremo in lurch in Islamabad over his modus operandi to take Azadi March forward besides his inflexible and agitation politics," a senior political analyst and retired Information officer Misal Khan told APP.

He said the mainstream political parties have distanced themselves from Maulana Fazlur Rehman over modus operandi to take forward Azadi March as some parties had called for windup of the protest instead of converting into Dharna (sit-in) keeping in view current geo-political situation in the region.

He said even PPP and PMLN have opposed the conversion of Azadi March into Dharna but JUIF decided to go ahead with its Dharna plan, resulted political isolation of Maulana Sahib.

"In democracies, problems and demands are being addressed through negotiations and table talks instead of Dharna politics." He said although PMLN has assured to provide moral support to JUIF sit-in but the situation on ground was totally different today due to return of thousands of political workers of mainstream political parties to their homes due to cold weather and lack of clarity in JUIF approach and irrational demands of Maulana Sahib.

"I think the present situation has put the JUIF supremo into an embarrassing position, who has put his political stature at stake without looking into consequences of the protest, which was benefiting the ruling party PTI," he said.

He said if the trend of overthrowing an elected Government or taking resignation from an elected Prime Minister through Dharna politics was set today than no Govt or PM would complete its constitutional five year terms in future and democracy would ultimately suffer.

While terming the demands of JUIF leader like PM resignation and holding of early elections were illogical, unjustified and unconstitutional, the senior analyst said judiciary and election commission of Pakistan are independent and JUIF or any other political parties if have any grievances against 2018 elections results, should knock its doors.

PTI leader and former Nazim Bhadar Khan said the mainstream opposition parties have already said good bye to Maulana Fazl after he converted his so called Azadi March into Dharna, which is on the verge of failure.

He said no compromise would be made on law and order situation, lives and properties of people and Govt would fulfill its constitutional duties.

Former Nazim Qasier Khan said entire opposition parties including JUIF have failed to make an impressive public show in Islamabad despite no closure of roads and motorways from Karachi to Islamabad. He said peaceful protest was a democratic right of all political parties but it should be under constitutional norms.

He said political jugglers were making futile attempts to create hurdle in way of PTI government's efforts started for elimination of corruption and revival of national economy, saying all these immature attempts of opposition would bound to fail. He said the elected government would complete its five year constitutional tenure and urged JUIF and opposition parties to wait for 2023 elections.

Financial and economics expert Sumbul Riaz said strikes, Dharna and agitation politics were like a cancer for economic growth and the country's economy can be strengthened only through political stability and continuity in economic policies. She said confidence of investors has been restored and foreign investment was now coming to Pakistan.

The experts expressed the hope that JUIF leadership would set with the Government negotiating committee for a meaningful dialogue for solution of all their genuine and workable demands and play constructive role in strengthening of democracy in the country.