Mualana Needs To Show Political Maturity : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Secretary On Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 01:12 PM

Mualana needs to show political maturity : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas on Wednesday urged Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) to show political maturity,come forward for talks with the government and present logical demands as this was the best democratic way to resolve issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas on Wednesday urged Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) to show political maturity,come forward for talks with the government and present logical demands as this was the best democratic way to resolve issues.

Talking to a private news channel she said JUI-F chief continuously spoke against prime minister and raised questions over his loyalty with the country although nation was witnessing premier Imran Khan putting his possible efforts to resolve issues at priority.

She said Maulana could not raise voice for Kashmiris when he was the member of the Kashmir committee,adding ,PM had presented the Kashmir issue on international fora and western world's misconception of radical islam was also well addressed as prime minister showed them a real and clear picture of Islam as well he conveyed the message of imprisoned Kashmiris to the world,she added.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi could not hide his brutalities in Kashmir anymore as he was exposed by our brave leader, she mentioned.

"PTI led government would never be blackmailed by the opposition's threat and filthy political tactics,"she remarked.

