Mualim arrested for sexually abusing child

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :A mualim of Madrassa (seminary) was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly involvement in sexually abusing a boy in the jurisdiction of Gujar Khan Police Station (PS), a Police spokesman said.

Asad Mehmood, the complainant lodged an application in Gujar Khan PS that his 14- year old boy was studying at a Madrassa in islam Poora Jabbar where he was subjected to sexual abuse by a cleric namely Abdul Shakoor.

Taking prompt action, the police arrested the accused after registering a case against him.