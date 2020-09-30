UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mualim Arrested For Sexually Abusing Child

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 07:48 PM

Mualim arrested for sexually abusing child

A mualim of Madrassa (seminary) was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly involvement in sexually abusing a boy in the jurisdiction of Gujar Khan Police Station (PS), a Police spokesman said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :A mualim of Madrassa (seminary) was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly involvement in sexually abusing a boy in the jurisdiction of Gujar Khan Police Station (PS), a Police spokesman said.

Asad Mehmood, the complainant lodged an application in Gujar Khan PS that his 14- year old boy was studying at a Madrassa in islam Poora Jabbar where he was subjected to sexual abuse by a cleric namely Abdul Shakoor.

Taking prompt action, the police arrested the accused after registering a case against him.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Gujar Khan

Recent Stories

Pakistani youths attend final of International Chi ..

2 minutes ago

IS scholar to defend Ph.D dissertation on Oct 01

2 minutes ago

Police foil an attempt of armed dacoity

2 minutes ago

Top Italian Diplomat Notes Need to Engage Russia i ..

6 minutes ago

Elderly people should be treated with due venerati ..

6 minutes ago

Public holiday on Urs of Shah Latif on Oct 02

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.