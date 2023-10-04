Open Menu

Muallam-e-Insaniyat Conference Held In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Muallam-e-Insaniyat Conference held in Hyderabad

The Muallam-e-Insaniyat Conference was held on Wednesday in connection with Eid-Milad-u-Nabi (SAW) here at Government Degree College and Postgraduate Centre Latifabad

Addressing the conference, chief guest Professor Muhammad Hanif Durani said that Hazrat Muhammad (S.A.W) are role model for the entire world and he is a great and exemplary benefactor for humanity.

He said that due to the politeness and cheerfulness of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), disbelievers also bowed their heads and that was the reason the Holy Quran has also described their effective polite communication and gestures.

Dr. Mujeeb ullah Mashori said that Prophet Muhammad (SAW) enlightened the entire world with the beacon of the oneness of Allah and led them to the height of success through better education, training and character building.

On this occasion, different competitions were also held among students on the Holy life of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) and prizes, and certificates were distributed among top position holders.

APP/nsm

