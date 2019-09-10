Muarka-e-Karbala was beacon of light for generations to come: Saifullah Nyazee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saifullah Khan Nyazee on Tuesday said that each aspect of the Muarka-e-Karbala was beacon of light for generations to come.

In a message issued by PTI Central Media Department, he said that Muarka-e-Karbala was a message to Muslim that how much it was important to raise voice in very tough situation for truth. He said that Youm-e-Ashur reminds us Muarka-e-Karbala.

Saifullah Nyazee said that Ehle-e-Bait had rendered their lives instead of bowing heads before tyranny.

He said that today, our Kashmiris were keeping alive the glorious tradition of Imam Hussain (RA). He said that Kashmiris were putting their lives and properties at stake and even endangering their coming generation to fight fascist Modi.

He said that on this day, we pay glowing tribute to the Martyrs of Karbala and also pray for the victory of Kashmiri brethren.

He prayed that in this difficult time, Almighty Allah helps our Kashmiri brethren by bestowing them freedom.