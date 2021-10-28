UrduPoint.com

Muazur, Aqsa Win Qirat & Naat Competitions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 08:32 PM

Two students -- Muazur Rehman and Aqsa Waqar -- won divisional level Qirat and Naat competitions, respectively

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Two students -- Muazur Rehman and Aqsa Waqar -- won divisional level Qirat and Naat competitions, respectively.

The board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad arranged these competitions among collegians of public and private institutes of Faisalabad division in its auditorium in connection with the celebrations of Rabiul Awwal here on Thursday.

According to results, Hafiz Muazur Rehman, a student of Government Graduate College Samanabad Faisalabad, got the first position in Husn-e-Qirat competition while Nauman Aziz, a student of Punjab College Faisalabad, grabbed second position and Muhammad Junaid Anees, a student of Government Islamia College Chiniot, was declared third in this contest.

Similarly, Aqsa Waqar, a student of Government Girls Higher Secondary school Gatti, stood first in Naat Khawani competition whereas Nadir Ali, a student of Aspire College Chiniot, got second position and Muhammad Salman, a student of Punjab College Daewoo Road Faisalabad, was declared third in this contest.

BISE Chairperson Prof Dr Tayyabah Shaheen flanked by Secretary Board Dr Saleem Taqi Shah awarded cash prizes and certificates to the position holders. Encouragement certificates were also distributed among all participants of the Qirat and Naat competitions.

