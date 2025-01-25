Muazzin Kills Imam In Lakki Marwat
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 07:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) In Lakki Marwat district, a muazzin (caller for prayer) killed the imam of masjid over a petty issue, police confirmed on Saturday.
As per details, the muazzin, identified as Mishkwatullah killed the imam in the mosque's chamber after the later instructed him to pronounce the call to prayer (adhan) correctly.
Police said the unfortunate incident occurred in the jurisdiction of City Police Station, in Mohallah Khwaidad Khel.
The Imam e Masjid, Maulana Mumtaz Khanndied at the scene after receiving a fatal bullet.
The police registered a case on the complaint of the imam's brother, Maulana Mirza Ali Khan, and have arrested the accused.
