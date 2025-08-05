Open Menu

Mubarak Zeb Holds Meeting With Ministers, Parliamentarians Regarding Bajaur's Development

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 10:11 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Tribal Affairs and Member of the National Assembly, Mubarak Zeb Khan held meetings with several ministers and parliamentarians in the National Assembly to discuss the present situation of Bajaur

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, MNA Mubarak Zeb pledged to advocate for the development, prosperity and peace of Bajaur.

