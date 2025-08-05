Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Tribal Affairs and Member of the National Assembly, Mubarak Zeb Khan held meetings with several ministers and parliamentarians in the National Assembly to discuss the present situation of Bajaur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Tribal Affairs and Member of the National Assembly, Mubarak Zeb Khan held meetings with several ministers and parliamentarians in the National Assembly to discuss the present situation of Bajaur.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, MNA Mubarak Zeb pledged to advocate for the development, prosperity and peace of Bajaur.