Mubarak Zeb slams KP government for not arresting his brother’s killers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) An independent Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Mubarak Zeb Khan from Bajaur on Thursday severely criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for not arresting the killers of his brother Rehan Zeb Khan.

“It has been eight months since my brother killed but regrettably the killers are still at large due to lack of interest from the KPK government,” the Independent MNA said while addressing a news conference alongside Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Amir Muqam.

“My brother Shaheed Rehan Zeb Khan assassinated during an election rally in February 2024 in Bajaur,” he said regretting that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not honor the sacrifices of his brother who were a true political worker.

“The PTI has not given him the respect he deserves,” Mubarak said, adding he parted his ways with the PTI for not apprehending the killers.