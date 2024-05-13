Mubarak Zeb takes oath as Member of National Assembly

Mubarak Zeb Khan, the newly-elected member of the National Assembly, took the oath of office on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Mubarak Zeb Khan, the newly-elected member of the National Assembly, took the oath of office on Monday.

The oath was administered by Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Mubarak Zeb Khan won the seat of NA-8 Bajaur by securing 74,008 votes in the by-elections.