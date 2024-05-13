Open Menu

Mubarak Zeb Takes Oath As Member Of National Assembly

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024 | 06:31 PM

Mubarak Zeb Khan, the newly-elected member of the National Assembly, took the oath of office on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Mubarak Zeb Khan, the newly-elected member of the National Assembly, took the oath of office on Monday.

The oath was administered by Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Mubarak Zeb Khan won the seat of NA-8 Bajaur by securing 74,008 votes in the by-elections.

