Mubarak Zeb Takes Oath As Member Of National Assembly
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024 | 06:31 PM
Mubarak Zeb Khan, the newly-elected member of the National Assembly, took the oath of office on Monday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Mubarak Zeb Khan, the newly-elected member of the National Assembly, took the oath of office on Monday.
The oath was administered by Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.
Mubarak Zeb Khan won the seat of NA-8 Bajaur by securing 74,008 votes in the by-elections.
Recent Stories
Actions taken against child, forced labor reviewed in meeting
PM Shehbaz approves Rs23bln aid package for AJK amid unrest
One killed, brother injured in road mishap
PRCS chairman discusses humanitarian efforts with permanent representative of Pa ..
De Paul stunner fires Atletico past Celta towards top four finish
Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region after launching offensive
Hockey player honored for outstanding performance
KU clinch All Pakistan Intervarsity Chess championship title
Commissioner for timely provision of water for cotton crop
Environmental protests stop play at two Rome Open games
“Get your OPPO A60 Today: Pre-order Your Most Reliable Partner”
India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Actions taken against child, forced labor reviewed in meeting4 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz approves Rs23bln aid package for AJK amid unrest9 minutes ago
-
One killed, brother injured in road mishap8 minutes ago
-
PRCS chairman discusses humanitarian efforts with permanent representative of Pakistan to UN8 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for timely provision of water for cotton crop4 minutes ago
-
DC for adoption of one-window model at all offices4 minutes ago
-
Children Complex marks World Nursing Day35 minutes ago
-
Sindh considers Dolphin Force to combat street crimes: Home Minister's35 minutes ago
-
Students to have knowledge of climate change in summer camps: Romina35 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits arrested in encounter35 minutes ago
-
08 drug dealers, liquor suppliers held during crackdown35 minutes ago
-
VC visits examination centers35 minutes ago