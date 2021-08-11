Mubashar Khokhar murder: Accused remanded in police custody

A local court on Wednesday handed over two accused, allegedly involved in the murder of Mubashar Khokhar, the brother of Provincial Minister Malik Asad Khokhar, to police on five-day physical remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :A local court on Wednesday handed over two accused, allegedly involved in the murder of Mubashar Khokhar, the brother of Provincial Minister Malik Asad Khokhar, to police on five-day physical remand.

Earlier, the police produced the accused - Nazim and Umar Hayat- before Judicial Magistrate Farooq-e-Azam at Cantt courts.

The police stated that the accused was involved in the murder of Mubashar Khokhar and their physical remand was required for interrogation. The police requested the court to hand over the accused on physical remand.

At this, the court handed over the accused into police custody on five-day physical remand and directed for producing them on expiry of their remand term on August 16.

Mubashar was shot dead during the wedding ceremony of Asad's son on August 6. Defence C police had registered a murder case in this regard.