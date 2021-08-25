UrduPoint.com

Mubashar Khokhar Murder Case: Court Sent Accused To Jail On Judicial Remand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 08:03 PM

A local court on Wednesday sent two accused, allegedly involved in the murder of Mubashar Khokhar, the brother of provincial Minister Malik Asad Khokhar, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :A local court on Wednesday sent two accused, allegedly involved in the murder of Mubashar Khokhar, the brother of provincial Minister Malik Asad Khokhar, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

Earlier, the CIA police produced the accused-Nazim and Umar Hayat- before Judicial Magistrate Sheikh Habib Ullah at Cantt courts.

The investigation officer apprised the court about investigations conducted so far, besides submitting a report in this regard. However, he did not request the court for further physical remand.

At this, the court sent the accused to jail on a 14-day judicial remand and directed for producing them on expiry of the remand term.

Mubashar was shot dead during the wedding ceremony of Asad's son on August 6. The Defence-Cpolice had registered a case against the accused under murder charges.

