UrduPoint.com

Mubashar Khokhar Murder: Court Extends Physical Remand Of Accused

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Mubashar Khokhar murder: Court extends physical remand of accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :A local court on Monday extended physical remand of two accused, allegedly involved in the murder of Mubashar Khokhar, the brother of provincial Minister Malik Asad Khokhar, for another five days.

The police produced the accused -- Nazim and Umar Hayat -- before Judicial Magistrate Adil Sial at Cantt courts on expiry of their physical remand amid strict security.

The court questioned the accused whether they wanted to say anything. Accused Nazim stated that he did not want to say anything.

The investigation officer stated that investigations were under way and further physical remand was required for the purpose.

He pleaded with the court to extend the physical remand of the accused for another seven days.

Subsequently, the court extended physical remand of the accused for another five days and directed the police to complete investigation as soon as possible.The court also directed police for producing the accused on expiry of the remand term.

Mubashar was shot dead during the wedding ceremony of Asad's son on August 6.

The police had registered a case against Nazim, Umar Hayat and three unidentified accused.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Marriage August Court

Recent Stories

Lungs of earth: PM’s forests initiative to help ..

Lungs of earth: PM’s forests initiative to help create biggest carbon sinks

1 minute ago
 Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business ..

Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business, economic linkages with Canad ..

12 minutes ago
 NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of presti ..

NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of prestigious Civil Awards

14 minutes ago
 Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Ol ..

Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Olympic gold in Dubai Sports Cou ..

16 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General ..

Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General Elect

16 minutes ago
 Huawei CFO's Extradition Case raises Skepticism am ..

Huawei CFO's Extradition Case raises Skepticism among Canadian Judiciary

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.