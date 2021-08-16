Mubashar Khokhar murder: Court extends physical remand of accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :A local court on Monday extended physical remand of two accused, allegedly involved in the murder of Mubashar Khokhar, the brother of provincial Minister Malik Asad Khokhar, for another five days.

The police produced the accused -- Nazim and Umar Hayat -- before Judicial Magistrate Adil Sial at Cantt courts on expiry of their physical remand amid strict security.

The court questioned the accused whether they wanted to say anything. Accused Nazim stated that he did not want to say anything.

The investigation officer stated that investigations were under way and further physical remand was required for the purpose.

He pleaded with the court to extend the physical remand of the accused for another seven days.

Subsequently, the court extended physical remand of the accused for another five days and directed the police to complete investigation as soon as possible.The court also directed police for producing the accused on expiry of the remand term.

Mubashar was shot dead during the wedding ceremony of Asad's son on August 6.

The police had registered a case against Nazim, Umar Hayat and three unidentified accused.