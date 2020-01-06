Mubashar Lucman lodges complaint against Fawad Chaudhary for thrashing him

(@fidahassanain)

The TV anchor tells police that he was tortured by Fawad Ch and his guards at a wedding ceremony, asks for action against the minister.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2020) tv anchor Mubashir Lucman lodged complaint against Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary with Lahore’s Model Town police station.

In his complaint, Mubashar Luqman said that he was thrashed by Fawad Chaudhry and his guards at wedding ceremony of PTI (MPA) Mohsin Laghari’s son.

TV anchor Mubashir Lucman has filed an application against Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry in Lahore’s Model Town police station.

He said that PTI leaders Jahangir Khan Tareen and Ishaq Khakwani intervened and helped resolved the matter between them on the spot. “I was thrashed and harassed by Chaudhary and his guards,” he said, asking the police to lodge FIR against the minister. Model Town police confirmed that they received application from Mubashar Lucman and said that the matter would be handled legally.

Earlier, in a TV show—Mubashar Lucman invited another anchor who called Fawad Chaudhary “Hareem shah” of politics. Later, on wedding ceremony, Fawad Chaudhary asked Lucman about the allegations to which he replied but Fawad Chaudhary lost control over himself and slapped Lucman. Fawad Chaudhary also tweeted about Mubashir Lucman and questioned his journalistic credentials. Chaudhary also retweeted the story in which he was called Hareem Shah of Politics, and used some choice remarks for Lucman.

However, Lucman did not share anything on his twitter account about what happened between him and Fawad Chaudhary on the wedding ceremony.