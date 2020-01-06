UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mubashar Lucman Lodges Complaint Against Fawad Chaudhary For Thrashing Him

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:43 AM

Mubashar Lucman lodges complaint against Fawad Chaudhary for thrashing him

The TV anchor tells police that he was tortured by Fawad Ch and his guards at a wedding ceremony, asks for action against the minister.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2020) tv anchor Mubashir Lucman lodged complaint against Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary with Lahore’s Model Town police station.

In his complaint, Mubashar Luqman said that he was thrashed by Fawad Chaudhry and his guards at wedding ceremony of PTI (MPA) Mohsin Laghari’s son.

TV anchor Mubashir Lucman has filed an application against Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry in Lahore’s Model Town police station.

He said that PTI leaders Jahangir Khan Tareen and Ishaq Khakwani intervened and helped resolved the matter between them on the spot. “I was thrashed and harassed by Chaudhary and his guards,” he said, asking the police to lodge FIR against the minister. Model Town police confirmed that they received application from Mubashar Lucman and said that the matter would be handled legally.

Earlier, in a TV show—Mubashar Lucman invited another anchor who called Fawad Chaudhary “Hareem shah” of politics. Later, on wedding ceremony, Fawad Chaudhary asked Lucman about the allegations to which he replied but Fawad Chaudhary lost control over himself and slapped Lucman. Fawad Chaudhary also tweeted about Mubashir Lucman and questioned his journalistic credentials. Chaudhary also retweeted the story in which he was called Hareem Shah of Politics, and used some choice remarks for Lucman.

However, Lucman did not share anything on his twitter account about what happened between him and Fawad Chaudhary on the wedding ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Technology Police Station Twitter Marriage FIR Fawad Chaudhry TV From Share Hareem Shah

Recent Stories

Samsung Electronics to unveil new smartphones in S ..

4 minutes ago

Scientists find how creams, cosmetics cause skin r ..

2 minutes ago

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 to kick off n ..

4 minutes ago

Merkel, Macron, Johnson agree to work towards 'red ..

2 minutes ago

Aussie Open dark horse Cilic 'motivated' after tou ..

2 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei down nearly 2% on first trading day ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.