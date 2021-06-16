UrduPoint.com
Mubashir Hasan Appointed As APPC MD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:20 PM

Mubashir Hasan appointed as APPC MD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Mubashir Hasan, a senior officer of the Information Group, has been appointed as Managing Director (MD) of Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC).

He is appointed for a period of three years on the deputation basis with an immediate effect, said a notification issued by the Establishment Division on Wednesday.

It may be mentioned here that the Federal Cabinet, in its recent meeting, gave its seal of approval to the appointment of Mubashir Hasan as APPC MD.

More Stories From Pakistan

