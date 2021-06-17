UrduPoint.com
Mubashir Hassan Appointed As MD APP

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 02:10 AM

Mubashir Hassan appointed as MD APP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal government has appointed Mubashir Hassan, a senior officer of the Information Group, as Managing Director of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), said a notification of Establishment Division.

According to notification, a senior officer of information Group Mubashir Hassan has been appointed as Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan for period of three years on deputation basis on standard terms and conditions with immediate effect and until further orders.

