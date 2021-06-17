Mubashir Hassan appointed as MD APP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal government has appointed Mubashir Hassan, a senior officer of the Information Group, as Managing Director of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), said a notification of Establishment Division.

