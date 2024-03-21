Open Menu

Mubashir Hassan Appointed PIO

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 08:23 PM

Mubashir Hassan appointed PIO

Senior Information Officer of Grade 20 Mubashir Hassan was appointed as Executive Director General/Principal Information Officer (BS 21) of the Press Information Department (PID)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Senior Information Officer of Grade 20 Mubashir Hassan was appointed as Executive Director General/Principal Information Officer (BS 21) of the Press Information Department (PID).

The appointment was made in accordance with sub-section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, said a notification issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday.

Mubashir Hassan is a senior officer of Information Group who has held various important positions and also successfully completed National Security and War Course 2024 from National Defense University Islamabad recently.

Related Topics

Islamabad From

Recent Stories

11 traders fined during crackdown

11 traders fined during crackdown

3 minutes ago
 FMs of Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss ties

FMs of Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss ties

3 minutes ago
 Eating ultra-processed food can make you prone to ..

Eating ultra-processed food can make you prone to 32 diseases: Study

3 minutes ago
 IG Punjab releases Rs 1.6m for medical expenses of ..

IG Punjab releases Rs 1.6m for medical expenses of police employees

3 minutes ago
 Accused remanded in girl molesting case

Accused remanded in girl molesting case

4 minutes ago
 Ichhra incident: ATC sends three accused to jail o ..

Ichhra incident: ATC sends three accused to jail on judicial remand

30 minutes ago
Yamamoto shelled in debut as Dodgers lose to Padre ..

Yamamoto shelled in debut as Dodgers lose to Padres

30 minutes ago
 Commissioner Hazara for promotion of arts in Jalal ..

Commissioner Hazara for promotion of arts in Jalal Baba auditorium

30 minutes ago
 Stock markets rally as more rate cuts eyed

Stock markets rally as more rate cuts eyed

30 minutes ago
 Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects 449 ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects 449 power pilferers in 24 hours

30 minutes ago
 PEC, IEP observe World Water Day under theme: "Wat ..

PEC, IEP observe World Water Day under theme: "Water for Peace"

30 minutes ago
 Turkey's central bank hikes rate to 50% as inflati ..

Turkey's central bank hikes rate to 50% as inflation rises

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan