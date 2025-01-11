Mubashir Rehman Elected As President LBA
Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2025
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) The Lahore Bar Association’s (LBA) annual elections concluded with Mubashir
Rehman Chaudhry attaining victory as the president after receiving 2,400 votes.
The results were announced by Election board Chairman Imran Masood here on Saturday.
Among other key positions, Mian Sharjeel emerged victorious for the position of senior vice president.
Saif-ul-Muluk Khokhar was elected as vice president, Waqas Aslam Kahloon elected as vice president
for the Model Town seat, and Aflatoon Jhakar was elected as vice president for the Cantt seat.
Naseer Bhalla has been elected as general secretary, Malik Sharjeel as secretary, Shujaat Ali
as joint secretary, Ijaz Gujar as finance secretary and Chaudhry Atiq as auditor.
