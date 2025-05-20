Open Menu

Mubeen Elahi Appointed As DG Wildlife

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 10:11 PM





LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Punjab government has appointed Mubeen Elahi as Director General (DG) Wildlife.

Punjab Wild Life Department sources said that newly appointed Mubeen Elahi is a Grade-19 officer who recently came to Punjab from the Federal government and has also served as DC Vehari.

The additional charge of DG Wildlife has been withdrawn from Rana Muhammad Saleem Afzal. In this connection a notification has also been issued.

 



