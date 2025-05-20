Mubeen Elahi Appointed As DG Wildlife
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 10:11 PM
The Punjab government has appointed Mubeen Elahi as Director General (DG) Wildlife
Punjab Wild Life Department sources said that newly appointed Mubeen Elahi is a Grade-19 officer who recently came to Punjab from the Federal government and has also served as DC Vehari.
The additional charge of DG Wildlife has been withdrawn from Rana Muhammad Saleem Afzal. In this connection a notification has also been issued.
