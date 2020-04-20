UrduPoint.com
Mubeen Jatoi Lauds 'Ehsaas Kafalat Programme'

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 03:35 PM

President, Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI), Sukkur chapter, Mubeen Jatoi has said giving Rs12,000 cash each to more than 10 million families was a big step towards making Pakistan a welfare state

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :President, Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI), Sukkur chapter, Mubeen Jatoi has said giving Rs12,000 cash each to more than 10 million families was a big step towards making Pakistan a welfare state.

During visit to the Ehsaas Kafalat Centre, established at Government Degree College Sukkur on Monday, he said Kafalat Programme was above all political affiliations adding that the whole world is praising actions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He further said the nation was united against corona and it was also the responsibility of people to adopt precautionary measures to contain further spread of coronavirus.

