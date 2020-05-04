Mubeen Jatoi lauds media role during COVID-19 pandemic

Vice President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sukkur chapter, Mubeen Ahmed Jatoi has said that freedom of expression is the cornerstone of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's mandate

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Vice President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sukkur chapter, Mubeen Ahmed Jatoi has said that freedom of expression is the cornerstone of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's mandate.

Talking to a delegation of media men, here on Monday he said that the dream to promote democracy could not materialize in the absence of freedom of expression.

He further said that during the challenging situation of coronavirus, the role of journalists had remained positive. Jatoi said that media persons were asset of the country and efforts to promote the freedom of press would continue.