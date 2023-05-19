Mubeen Khilji resigns from PTI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Mines and Mineral Development Mubeen Khilji on Friday announced his resignation from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He made this announcement during a press conference at Quetta Press Club.

He also condemned the incident of May 9 saying that we could not expect that PTI's workers had damaged public and private properties, institutions, and other important sectors on May 9 during the so-called protest.

On a question, he replied that the purpose of his resignation from the PTI was for the stability of Pakistan as workers of the PTI destroyed public and private property during the so-called protest on May 9 because they had joined the PTI for the betterment of the country.