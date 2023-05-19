UrduPoint.com

Mubeen Khilji Resigns From PTI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Mubeen Khilji resigns from PTI

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Mines and Mineral Development Mubeen Khilji on Friday announced his resignation from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He made this announcement during a press conference at Quetta Press Club.

He also condemned the incident of May 9 saying that we could not expect that PTI's workers had damaged public and private properties, institutions, and other important sectors on May 9 during the so-called protest.

On a question, he replied that the purpose of his resignation from the PTI was for the stability of Pakistan as workers of the PTI destroyed public and private property during the so-called protest on May 9 because they had joined the PTI for the betterment of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Quetta May From

Recent Stories

Police team led by Lahore Commissioner, Imran Khan ..

Police team led by Lahore Commissioner, Imran Khan discuss SOPs for house search

7 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets with Syrian President

Mansour bin Zayed meets with Syrian President

23 minutes ago
 JI chief Haq’s convoy attacked in Balochistan's ..

JI chief Haq’s convoy attacked in Balochistan's Zhob district

33 minutes ago
 MoF calls on public to rely of official publicatio ..

MoF calls on public to rely of official publications and contents on Corporate T ..

2 hours ago
 Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested

Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.