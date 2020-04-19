UrduPoint.com
MUC Launches Dar Ul Afta For Online Answering Queries

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Markazai Ulema Council (MUC) launches online Dar-ul-Afta to answers queries of people during Ramazan The MUC had launched an online Dar ul Afta for answering fasting, Zakat, Fitra, Taraweeh and Aitekaf and other queries of the people during the holy month of Ramazan without visiting mosques or religious scholar's home in the prevailing lockdown situation.

The online Dar-Ul-Afta has been established at various cities to facilitate people.For any queries please contactWhatsapp numbers 0321-2694141: 0333-9924029;0300-6435043.

