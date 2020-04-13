UrduPoint.com
MUC-Qasmi Demands 4-month Waiver On Mosques Utility Bills

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 09:48 PM

Markazai Ulema Council (MUC)-Qasmi Monday asked the government to give waiver on utility bills of mosques and seminaries for four months to help overcoming financial crunch triggered by restricted movement of faithfuls in the wake of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Markazai Ulema Council (MUC)-Qasmi Monday asked the government to give waiver on utility bills of mosques and seminaries for four months to help overcoming financial crunch triggered by restricted movement of faithfuls in the wake of COVID-19.

Chairing meeting of the council, Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi said congregations should be allowed in the mosques with precautionary measures, said a press release.

He said assembled prayers and other religious obligatory worships should be allowed in the mosques during the upcoming holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

"The government was lifting restrictions over various segments of the society therefore, mosques should also be given permission for obligatory religious activities," he said.

He said we could only seek Allah Almighty's blessings by performing religious obligations in befitting manner and get rid of the deadly virus.

