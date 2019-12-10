Much awaited OLMTP hits the rails for trial run

(@fidahassanain)

PTI’s ministers inaugurate the project that was started by PML-N government in 2014.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point Newsp-Dec 10th, 2019) Much awaited Chinese funded Lahore’s Orange Line Metro Train project hit the rails for trial run here on Tuesday.

Provincial Minister for Transport Jahanzaib Khan Khichi and Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan inaugurated the Orange Line Metro Train Project and enjoyed the maiden ride of the train powered with high-voltage electricity.

The train was run at an average speed of 34.8 km/h while the maximum speed of the train is 80 km per hour.

The costly project was started by Punjab government after memorandum of understanding between the government of Pakistan and China in 2014. China’s Exim Bank provided funds as loan of $1.55 billion for the project after it agreed to finance the project while construction of the project started in Oct 2015.

Orange Line project is 27.1 km (16.8 mi) with 25.4 km (15.

8 mi) elevated and 1.72 km (1.1 mi) underground project started from Ali Town --Eastern part of the provincial capital to Dera Gujran--the Western side of the city . Out of the total 26 substations, 24 are elevated and two are located underground.

Around 200,000 passengers could travel daily through the train and could be able to reach their required destinations within seconds.

On May 16, 2018, former Punjab Chief inister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the Orange Train test service from islam Park Station to Lakshmi Chowk Station through a diesel-powered locomotive engine.

Orange line was financed by the Government of Punjab was frequently mentioned as part of the wider China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The project was stayed by the Lahore High Court because the historic monuments falls on both sides of Orange Line Metro project.

PTI leaders also invited former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz sharif to come and join the inauguration of the project.