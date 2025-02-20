- Home
- Pakistan
- Much-awaited rain and snowfall lash Pakistan, bringing relief, boosting agriculture and tourism
Much-awaited Rain And Snowfall Lash Pakistan, Bringing Relief, Boosting Agriculture And Tourism
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) A long dry spell came to an end as much-anticipated rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall lashed various parts of Pakistan, following a frontal weather system that entered the country on February 19.
As forecasted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the system affected Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and parts of Balochistan, bringing much-needed moisture, improved air quality, and relief from prolonged dry conditions.
The rain, which started late at night, continued intermittently, refreshing the atmosphere and significantly reducing pollution levels.
Islamabad and other major cities witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall, helping to wash away dust and pollutants, resulting in cleaner and fresher air.
The recent spell of rain has proven highly beneficial for barani (rain-fed) areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where wheat and other seasonal crops require adequate moisture for growth. The improved soil moisture is expected to support healthy crop development, which farmers hope will enhance agricultural yield and contribute to food security.
The weather experts believe this rain will positively impact wheat production, ensuring better harvests in the coming months.
Alongside its environmental and agricultural benefits, the snowfall in northern regions is expected to boost winter tourism, attracting visitors looking to experience snow-covered landscapes.
Popular tourist destinations like Murree, Galiyat, Swat, and other mountainous regions have turned into winter wonderlands, drawing local and international tourists.
However, authorities have advised travelers to remain cautious, as heavy snowfall may lead to road closures and slippery conditions. Those planning trips to hilly areas have been urged to check weather updates before traveling and take necessary precautions.
In Balochistan, cities including Quetta, Ziarat, and Chaman received rain and snowfall, enhancing the winter charm of the province.
While most of Sindh will remain dry, gusty winds are expected along coastal areas, which could impact maritime activities.
The rain has replenished water reserves, benefiting agriculture, livestock, and groundwater levels, which had been affected by the prolonged dry spell.
The authorities have advised motorists to drive cautiously due to wet and slippery roads, particularly in areas prone to flooding.
The PMD has forecasted more rain and snowfall during the next 24 hours, urging residents, travelers, and farmers to stay updated on weather developments.
With the country witnessing a much-needed weather transformation, the latest spell of rain and snowfall has brought environmental, economic, and tourism benefits, making it a welcome change for both urban dwellers and rural communities.
Recent Stories
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh opt to bat first against India
Abu Dhabi Investment Forum showcases growth opportunities in Shanghai
UAE parliamentary delegation to attend 7th Arab Parliament Conference in Cairo
Shamma bint Mohammed participates in UNOG Director-General's annual meeting with ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..
AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 2025
UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 months of 2024
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute in Italy
Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew partnership agreement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
"Rang-e-Pakistan 2025" cultural festival to showcase Pakistan’s rich heritage2 minutes ago
-
Robbers kill woman2 minutes ago
-
Much-awaited rain and snowfall lash Pakistan, bringing relief, boosting agriculture and tourism2 minutes ago
-
PTA, FIA conduct crackdown on illegal international SIM sales32 minutes ago
-
Young civil service officers visit commissioner’s office32 minutes ago
-
Rain in city brings temperature drop, weather turns pleasant1 hour ago
-
LDA seals 45 properties, demolishes illegal plaza structure1 hour ago
-
Pak-Turkiye joint military exercise Ataturk-XIII concludes1 hour ago
-
Police arrest 4 drug dealers with over 6 kg charras1 hour ago
-
AJK lashes with much-awaited first rainfall of winter in plains, snowfall on higher reaches1 hour ago
-
Bus-rickshaw collision in Khanpur killed 6, hurt several1 hour ago
-
Chairman IMC calls on DC to discuss GTVCW's issues1 hour ago