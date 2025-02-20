Much-awaited rain and snowfall lash Pakistan, bringing relief, boosting agriculture and tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) A long dry spell came to an end as much-anticipated rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall lashed various parts of Pakistan, following a frontal weather system that entered the country on February 19.

As forecasted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the system affected Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and parts of Balochistan, bringing much-needed moisture, improved air quality, and relief from prolonged dry conditions.

The rain, which started late at night, continued intermittently, refreshing the atmosphere and significantly reducing pollution levels.

Islamabad and other major cities witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall, helping to wash away dust and pollutants, resulting in cleaner and fresher air.

The recent spell of rain has proven highly beneficial for barani (rain-fed) areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where wheat and other seasonal crops require adequate moisture for growth. The improved soil moisture is expected to support healthy crop development, which farmers hope will enhance agricultural yield and contribute to food security.

The weather experts believe this rain will positively impact wheat production, ensuring better harvests in the coming months.

Alongside its environmental and agricultural benefits, the snowfall in northern regions is expected to boost winter tourism, attracting visitors looking to experience snow-covered landscapes.

Popular tourist destinations like Murree, Galiyat, Swat, and other mountainous regions have turned into winter wonderlands, drawing local and international tourists.

However, authorities have advised travelers to remain cautious, as heavy snowfall may lead to road closures and slippery conditions. Those planning trips to hilly areas have been urged to check weather updates before traveling and take necessary precautions.

In Balochistan, cities including Quetta, Ziarat, and Chaman received rain and snowfall, enhancing the winter charm of the province.

While most of Sindh will remain dry, gusty winds are expected along coastal areas, which could impact maritime activities.

The rain has replenished water reserves, benefiting agriculture, livestock, and groundwater levels, which had been affected by the prolonged dry spell.

The authorities have advised motorists to drive cautiously due to wet and slippery roads, particularly in areas prone to flooding.

The PMD has forecasted more rain and snowfall during the next 24 hours, urging residents, travelers, and farmers to stay updated on weather developments.

With the country witnessing a much-needed weather transformation, the latest spell of rain and snowfall has brought environmental, economic, and tourism benefits, making it a welcome change for both urban dwellers and rural communities.